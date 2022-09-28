Previous
What You Looking At? by lesip
What You Looking At?

Said the western fence lizard. My eagle eye hubby found him sunning himself under some brush on Hawks Hill in San Francisco. He sure did blend in but was kind enough to pose before scrambling away.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
katy ace
Cool looking lizard and lucky for you Bob has such an eagle eye! Terrific photo of this well camouflaged critter!
September 29th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice shot of this guys…I’d probably have missed it!
September 29th, 2022  
