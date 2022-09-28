Sign up
What You Looking At?
Said the western fence lizard. My eagle eye hubby found him sunning himself under some brush on Hawks Hill in San Francisco. He sure did blend in but was kind enough to pose before scrambling away.
Leslie
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
lizard
katy
Cool looking lizard and lucky for you Bob has such an eagle eye! Terrific photo of this well camouflaged critter!
September 29th, 2022
amyK
Nice shot of this guys…I'd probably have missed it!
September 29th, 2022
