240 / 365
Fred Is That You ?
No, it's Señor Frog arriving a day early and looking for Fred. It's so hard to believe Oct. arrives tomorrow... WHAT ???? How did that happen???? If I could turn back time .........
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
1
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4493
photos
197
followers
88
following
View this month »
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
2
1
Year 11
NIKON D750
30th September 2022 1:59pm
skeleton
frog
plants
pond
katy
ace
YAY!! the beginning of the skeleton photos! A terrific way to start here and I am so looking forward to the month Leslie
October 1st, 2022
