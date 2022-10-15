Sign up
243 / 365
Ah Fall
With the trees changing color in the hood, I took a late afternoon drive to Black Hill Regional Park. It did not disappoint. 🙂
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
reflection
,
trees
,
park
,
fall
,
lake
