Jeepers by lesip
251 / 365

Jeepers

The Ocean City Jeep Club held a halloween parade in the sand. They were all decorated and the parade ended at the inlet were they all backed up to the boardwalk and held a trunk or treat for all the kids.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Leslie

