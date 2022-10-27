Sign up
253 / 365
Peak
This years annual photo of our near 40 year old maple. It was a little sapling when Bob planted it and now it towers above the house. Wondering the life span of our tree I googled it.
Red maples usually live between 60 to 90 years, but have been known to survive 200 years.
Looks like Red has a lot of living to go. 😊 Photo was taken out my upstairs bedroom window.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
fall
,
yard
Corinne C
ace
What a magnificent tree!
October 29th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
What a stunner
October 29th, 2022
