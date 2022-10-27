Peak

This years annual photo of our near 40 year old maple. It was a little sapling when Bob planted it and now it towers above the house. Wondering the life span of our tree I googled it.



Red maples usually live between 60 to 90 years, but have been known to survive 200 years.



Looks like Red has a lot of living to go. 😊 Photo was taken out my upstairs bedroom window.