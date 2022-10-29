Previous
Fall Walking by lesip
254 / 365

Fall Walking

Walked to the hiker/biker path today. My what Big Leaves I found.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

katy ace
Holy mackerel! That’s a huge leaf. There’s a tree in my neighborhood that sometimes has leaves as big as this. I may have to go in search of them. I like the composition of this one with the colorful trees in the background
October 30th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
That's a wonderful picture and the leaf is so interesting with three colors!
October 30th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Such nice fingernails too
October 30th, 2022  
