254 / 365
Fall Walking
Walked to the hiker/biker path today. My what Big Leaves I found.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy
ace
Holy mackerel! That’s a huge leaf. There’s a tree in my neighborhood that sometimes has leaves as big as this. I may have to go in search of them. I like the composition of this one with the colorful trees in the background
October 30th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
That's a wonderful picture and the leaf is so interesting with three colors!
October 30th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Such nice fingernails too
October 30th, 2022
