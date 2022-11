Trick Or Treat

It's 9 pm and the porch light went dark. We had light rain on and off all day. This years trick or treater count is 15. Good bye October.

When amazon prime day has Rex 1/2 price, you finally push the buy button 😆. This years halloween selfie with Pete and Butler.



Happy Happy Halloween



Camera on tripod with flash. Set timer and did my best to get out the door in costume and stand by Pete the pirate. lol