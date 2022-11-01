Previous
Dino Photog by lesip
256 / 365

Dino Photog

When you’re doing your best to try and see if you got the shot in your Rex costume and realize this picture is probably hysterical, you go grab your phone and Jimmie Rig it to get a picture. LOL

Happy November
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
LOL! I didn't realize it was YOU in that costume! Terrific action shot, Leslie
November 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh this is so amazing, what a laugh!
November 1st, 2022  
