256 / 365
Dino Photog
When you’re doing your best to try and see if you got the shot in your Rex costume and realize this picture is probably hysterical, you go grab your phone and Jimmie Rig it to get a picture. LOL
Happy November
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Tags
camera
,
tripod
,
dinosaur
,
selfie
katy
ace
LOL! I didn't realize it was YOU in that costume! Terrific action shot, Leslie
November 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh this is so amazing, what a laugh!
November 1st, 2022
