257 / 365
Foggy Fall
My view from the back slider this morning. I give it no more than a week and the fall striptease will be over. Why does everything go by so fast? Enjoy every moment you can.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4542
photos
199
followers
88
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th November 2022 8:07am
Tags
tree
,
fog
,
fall
katy
ace
I love the hazy look of the trees through the fog
November 5th, 2022
