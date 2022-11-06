Sign up
259 / 365
Well, Hello Woody
Where have you been ? Woody arrived with his mate but by the time I grabbed my camera I couldn't get a shot of them together.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
2
5
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
Year 11
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
6th November 2022 2:02pm
Tags
woodpecker
,
pileated
Corinne C
ace
A splendid shot
November 8th, 2022
katy
ace
Well you got an absolutely superb photo of just him! Fabulous detail and an engaging diagonal composition ! FAV
November 8th, 2022
