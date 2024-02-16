Street Whale

A local San Francisco artist Reuben Rude made this 49-foot humpback whale on the John F Kennedy Promenade located inside Golden Gate Park. The JFK inside Golden Gate Park closed to traffic during the pandemic and has since been voted on to stay closed to traffic. His vision was a humpback whale swimming down the asphalt road heading for the Ocean. It was a really cool and usual sight to see in the middle of the road.



It is made entirely of reclaimed wood and up-cycled materials, even the paint, the magical street whale is part of the Golden Mile project in Golden Gate Park.