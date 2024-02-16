Previous
Next
Street Whale by lesip
30 / 365

Street Whale

A local San Francisco artist Reuben Rude made this 49-foot humpback whale on the John F Kennedy Promenade located inside Golden Gate Park. The JFK inside Golden Gate Park closed to traffic during the pandemic and has since been voted on to stay closed to traffic. His vision was a humpback whale swimming down the asphalt road heading for the Ocean. It was a really cool and usual sight to see in the middle of the road.

It is made entirely of reclaimed wood and up-cycled materials, even the paint, the magical street whale is part of the Golden Mile project in Golden Gate Park.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool sculpture and capture.
February 27th, 2024  
Bill
Really interesting.
February 27th, 2024  
Taffy ace
That is such an interesting sculpture! It must be pretty dramatic to see in person.
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise