No Pants No Problem

We attended the Cupid's Undie Run in San Francisco yesterday. Bob and Margaret raised money and participated in the run.

The Proceeds benefit Neurofibromatosis research. It was rain or shine. Luck shined down and the rain happened but not at run time. A good time was had by all. I signed a photo release so they could have and share my photos. My son is the second on the left with his mouth wide open.