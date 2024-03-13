Previous
Crescent Moon by lesip
41 / 365

Crescent Moon

13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
So pretty, a smiley moon
March 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
March 14th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Lovely!
March 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise