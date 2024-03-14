Sign up
Previous
42 / 365
Splendor In The Grass
A quick visit to the beach and my favorite spot for sunset pics.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
2
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4855
photos
166
followers
80
following
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Year 13
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th March 2024 5:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
bay
Bill
Beautiful. Love how you used the grass.
March 17th, 2024
Diane
ace
Just wonderful!
March 17th, 2024
