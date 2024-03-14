Previous
Splendor In The Grass by lesip
Splendor In The Grass

A quick visit to the beach and my favorite spot for sunset pics.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Bill
Beautiful. Love how you used the grass.
March 17th, 2024  
Diane ace
Just wonderful!
March 17th, 2024  
