Photo 1
Hoswick Flood
Taken from the same spot as 2023 September 20th photo.
20th September 2003
20th Sep 03
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Photos from the Past
Camera
KODAK DX4900 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
15th February 2000 12:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flood
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Linda Godwin
That water is too swift to tread any further. Glad its not a common occurance.
September 20th, 2023
