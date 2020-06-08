Sign up
On This Day 2019
Statsraad Lehmkuhl - Lerwick's favourite Tall Ship visitor. Usually has around 6 visits a year but likely to be none on 2020
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5
1
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
8th June 2019 8:38am
Public
Denise Wood
ace
Stunning ship :) fav
June 8th, 2020
