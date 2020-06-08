Previous
Next
On This Day 2019 by lifeat60degrees
2 / 365

On This Day 2019

Statsraad Lehmkuhl - Lerwick's favourite Tall Ship visitor. Usually has around 6 visits a year but likely to be none on 2020
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Denise Wood ace
Stunning ship :) fav
June 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise