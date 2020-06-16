Previous
On This Day 2019 by lifeat60degrees
On This Day 2019

This day in 2019 was the start of a butterfly invasion of the Isles. Yesterday I saw my first of the year so maybe they are about to arrive in great numbers again.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
