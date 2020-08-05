Previous
On This Day 2014 by lifeat60degrees
61 / 365

On This Day 2014

Lifeboats are very much part of the Shetland community. There are two stations in the Isles and here is the Lerwick lifeboat escortingbthe Fair Isle ferry Good Shepherd Into Grutness after it had engine failure in 2014.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
