On This Day 2014
Lifeboats are very much part of the Shetland community. There are two stations in the Isles and here is the Lerwick lifeboat escortingbthe Fair Isle ferry Good Shepherd Into Grutness after it had engine failure in 2014.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
rnli
sumburgh
grutness
