218 / 365
On This Day 2019
Arriving at Sumburgh Airport on Runway 33 which runs North to South is exciting for those on board and also those on the ground.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4719
photos
170
followers
44
following
59% complete
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
215
216
2126
1459
217
2127
914
218
Views
2
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
9th January 2019 11:27am
Tags
airport
,
shetland
,
sumburgh
