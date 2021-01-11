Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
220 / 365
On This Day 2016
Some of the non human locals are also very friendly and trusting.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4726
photos
170
followers
45
following
60% complete
View this month »
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Latest from all albums
218
1460
2128
915
1461
2129
219
220
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
11th January 2016 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
cormorant
,
lerwick
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely capture!
January 11th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
These birds are everywhere in the world - even in our sheltered little town on the east coast of NZ... Oamaru Your capture is super!
January 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close