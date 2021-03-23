Sign up
292 / 365
On This Day 2019
St Ninians Isle beach appears a lot in my review of 10 years of daily photographs. When I started the project in 2010 this bench wasn't there.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
3
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4953
photos
183
followers
48
following
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
290
1510
2199
949
2200
1511
291
292
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
23rd March 2019 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
st ninians isle
Dianne
Picture perfect and a lovely place to rest and watch the waves.
March 23rd, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
A lovely place in to sit
March 23rd, 2021
Keren
Wow what a lovely place
March 23rd, 2021
