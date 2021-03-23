Previous
On This Day 2019 by lifeat60degrees
292 / 365

On This Day 2019

St Ninians Isle beach appears a lot in my review of 10 years of daily photographs. When I started the project in 2010 this bench wasn't there.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Dianne
Picture perfect and a lovely place to rest and watch the waves.
March 23rd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
A lovely place in to sit
March 23rd, 2021  
Keren
Wow what a lovely place
March 23rd, 2021  
