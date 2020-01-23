Previous
The Light is Changing by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1776

For the first time since the shortest day I felt there was a change in the light today. It wasn't sunny but there was a brightness under the clouds which gave a sense a month on from the solstice that things are improving.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Richard Lewis

