Lichen by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1785

Lichen

This particular heathery hillside attracts a good amount of lichen which can be seen as the light patches. Seems to be more this year maybe due to the damp winter with few frosty nights.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
