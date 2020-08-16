Previous
Grey Day by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1982

Grey Day

A grey day with a mist hanging around all day. Made greyer by the departure back to Aberdeen on the ferry of the Grandkids (and their parents!).

Always some colour to be found in the harbour though.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
