Stepping Out by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1987

Stepping Out

A very orange legged Redshank searching for its supper at Leebitton this evening. A wet day with some dry spells but warm by Shetland standards with no wind late on.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

