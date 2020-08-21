Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1987
Stepping Out
A very orange legged Redshank searching for its supper at Leebitton this evening. A wet day with some dry spells but warm by Shetland standards with no wind late on.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
21st August 2020 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
redshank
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
