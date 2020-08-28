Previous
Next
Morning Route by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1994

Morning Route

The morning walk with the dog now that she is ageing takes me along this track every day. Usually a bit of activity bird wise and this morning it was a pair of Grey Wagtails dashing about the burn.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
546% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise