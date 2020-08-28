Sign up
Photo 1994
Morning Route
The morning walk with the dog now that she is ageing takes me along this track every day. Usually a bit of activity bird wise and this morning it was a pair of Grey Wagtails dashing about the burn.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
28th August 2020 6:55am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
