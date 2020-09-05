Previous
Grey Day by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2002

Grey Day

A very bleak day with winds gusting into the 30's mph all day. The forecast said no precipitation but that didn't seem to be the case when I was out. All the Island's wind turbines didn't seem to be complaining though.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

