Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2002
Grey Day
A very bleak day with winds gusting into the 30's mph all day. The forecast said no precipitation but that didn't seem to be the case when I was out. All the Island's wind turbines didn't seem to be complaining though.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4314
photos
155
followers
42
following
548% complete
View this month »
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
Latest from all albums
1354
91
1355
863
2001
1356
2002
92
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
5th September 2020 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
,
southness
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close