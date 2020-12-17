Previous
More Sunshine by lifeat60degrees
More Sunshine

Another day of sunshine to enjoy.

Looking down on Leebitton with Mousa in the background.
17th December 2020

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
