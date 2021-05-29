Sign up
Photo 2268
Look at Me
This male Shoveler has been around for about 3 weeks now and he definitely has a thing for female Mallards. I'm not sure if it is the same Mallard he has the hots for but he is sure trying to impress.
29th May 2021
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
29th May 2021 7:30am
Tags
mallard
,
shetland
,
shoveler
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
