Previous
Next
Look at Me by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2268

Look at Me

This male Shoveler has been around for about 3 weeks now and he definitely has a thing for female Mallards. I'm not sure if it is the same Mallard he has the hots for but he is sure trying to impress.
29th May 2021 29th May 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
621% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise