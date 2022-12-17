Previous
Next
Cullister Croft by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2835

Cullister Croft

With the lower levels of snow disappearing fast the fields are now very wet. Burns, ditches and drainage channels are filling up but it could be a long time before this field of the Cullister Croft is dry again - I think probably May!
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
776% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise