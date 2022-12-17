Sign up
Photo 2835
Cullister Croft
With the lower levels of snow disappearing fast the fields are now very wet. Burns, ditches and drainage channels are filling up but it could be a long time before this field of the Cullister Croft is dry again - I think probably May!
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6005
photos
169
followers
44
following
776% complete
10
365
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
17th December 2022 10:13am
Tags
croft
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
cullister
