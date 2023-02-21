Sign up
Photo 2900
Dawn over Mousa
Just enough light in the sky just after 6 this morning to allow me to stray from the streetlight walk I usually take early on days I work. The day ended misty and damp but with the wind having dropped away if felt a lot better than yesterday.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6102
photos
168
followers
45
following
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
21st February 2023 6:24am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
mousa
Kitty Hawke
ace
Fabulous colours in the sky.............
February 21st, 2023
