Dawn over Mousa by lifeat60degrees
Dawn over Mousa

Just enough light in the sky just after 6 this morning to allow me to stray from the streetlight walk I usually take early on days I work. The day ended misty and damp but with the wind having dropped away if felt a lot better than yesterday.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Kitty Hawke ace
Fabulous colours in the sky.............
February 21st, 2023  
