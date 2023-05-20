Sign up
Photo 2988
Oystercatcher
I noticed 4 months on that I had missed this day in posting a photo. Can't think why other than we were on the boat south that night.
20th May 2023
20th May 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6542
photos
152
followers
40
following
Tags
shetland
,
oystercatcher
,
sandwick
