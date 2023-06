Young.....................?

I heard a high pitched squeak through the grass and trees along the burn late this afternoon and finally managed to spot what I initially thought was a young Redshank. Now not so sure and wonder if it could be a young Oystercatcher. There are nests of both nearby and I'm still undecided but I don't normally see Oystercatchers standing in a secluded burn but I do with Redshank. (Update - now confirmed by a man in the know that it is a young Oystercatcher)