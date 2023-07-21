Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3049
Face Off
These coots were having a face off and very briefly it was quite violent.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6388
photos
156
followers
42
following
835% complete
View this month »
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
Latest from all albums
3044
3045
1081
3046
3047
119
3048
3049
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
21st July 2023 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasgow
,
coot
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 21st, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Good thing they don't have teeth or claws!
July 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close