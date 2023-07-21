Previous
Face Off by lifeat60degrees
Face Off

These coots were having a face off and very briefly it was quite violent.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 21st, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Good thing they don't have teeth or claws!
July 21st, 2023  
