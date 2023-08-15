Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3074
Double Bridge
A solitary photo today of one of the Hoswick Burn bridges in the foreground and a second in the distance. Two burns meet at this point at the thick trees are a good habitat for a number of birds.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6447
photos
154
followers
40
following
842% complete
View this month »
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
Latest from all albums
1786
128
3072
1091
1787
3073
1092
3074
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
15th August 2023 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close