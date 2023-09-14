Previous
Hoswick Beach by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3104

Hoswick Beach

The same walk twice today in strong winds so not too far despite the sunny conditions. The wind changed 180° between the morning and afternoon gusting into the upper 40 mph in both directions after a wet early morning.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
850% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise