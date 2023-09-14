Sign up
Photo 3104
Hoswick Beach
The same walk twice today in strong winds so not too far despite the sunny conditions. The wind changed 180° between the morning and afternoon gusting into the upper 40 mph in both directions after a wet early morning.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
14th September 2023 3:07pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
