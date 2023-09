Bannaminn

A glorious day of weather and a walk from Duncansclett to Kettla Ness resulted. Hardly a breath of wind and sunny all day made for a great walk and made all the stranger by the fact that the cruise ship tomorrow is cancelled due to the forecast 50mph+ winds.

The trig point at Kettla Ness is only 5 and a half miles as the crow flies from our house but it takes a 20 mile drive and mile and a half walk to get to it.