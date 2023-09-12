Sign up
Photo 3102
Swinister Sky
AS we head for the Equinox next week the sky is getting dark earlier now even on clear days.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
12th September 2023 7:24pm
Tags
sky
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh my....those skies and clouds tho'.....
September 12th, 2023
