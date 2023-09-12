Previous
Swinister Sky by lifeat60degrees
Swinister Sky

AS we head for the Equinox next week the sky is getting dark earlier now even on clear days.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Kitty Hawke ace
Oh my....those skies and clouds tho'.....
September 12th, 2023  
