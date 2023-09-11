Sign up
Previous
Photo 3101
Overnight Rain
Heavy rain overnight filled the burns but it was lovely and sunny during the day.
Had intended to head to Sumburgh but noticed at least 9 buses heading south between 9:30 and 10:00 from the cruise ship so decided to give it a miss this week.
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
11th September 2023 12:37pm
Tags
burn
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous capture
September 11th, 2023
