Overnight Rain by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3101

Overnight Rain

Heavy rain overnight filled the burns but it was lovely and sunny during the day.
Had intended to head to Sumburgh but noticed at least 9 buses heading south between 9:30 and 10:00 from the cruise ship so decided to give it a miss this week.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous capture
September 11th, 2023  
