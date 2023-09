Shetland Wren

Living up to its scientific name of being a Troglodyte today as it was exploring all the little caves looking for food. It was a good day for them on my walk today as I saw around 6 of them at various points and can assume they were all different birds. I hadn't seen or heard as many as usual during the summer so hopefully that was just a chance happening.



Also saw a White-tailed Eagle flying above the village today which was a bit of rare event..