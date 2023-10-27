Previous
Quiet Station by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3148

Quiet Station

With most trains cancelled this morning due to the yellow rain warning it was safe to walk part of the platform and the cross the railway line by the footbridge. An altogether quiet station for most of the day and to be honest not much rain.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 27th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I like the lines
October 27th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Fabulous image. I can't help wondering what "yellow rain" involves?
October 27th, 2023  
