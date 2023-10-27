Sign up
Previous
Photo 3148
Quiet Station
With most trains cancelled this morning due to the yellow rain warning it was safe to walk part of the platform and the cross the railway line by the footbridge. An altogether quiet station for most of the day and to be honest not much rain.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
3
3
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6586
photos
152
followers
40
following
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148

Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
27th October 2023 8:48am












Tags
station
,
aberdeenshire
,
portlethen
Joan Robillard

Good capture
October 27th, 2023
Suzanne

I like the lines
October 27th, 2023
Rob Z

Fabulous image. I can't help wondering what "yellow rain" involves?
October 27th, 2023
