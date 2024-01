Ship's in the Night

NorthLink's ferry Hrossey heading out of Lerwick on its way to Kirkwall and onto Aberdeen for 7:00 tomorrow. With their ferry Hamnavoe on a two week refit the ferry to and from Aberdeen calls into Kirkwall each evening requiring the Lerwick departure to be an hour earlier at 16:30.

The good weather has broken with wind and rain today with stronger winds tomorrow and a snow and ice weather warning for Sunday and Monday.