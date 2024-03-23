Sign up
Photo 3296
Troni Geo
I usually walk this route in a clockwise direction but because of the weather today I went anit-clockwise. It was still very windy but not as bad as yesterday.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6903
photos
151
followers
38
following
903% complete
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
troni-geo
