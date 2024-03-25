Sign up
Previous
Photo 3298
Lazy Day
Time to take it easy for this seal on the pier at Leebitton this morning. It did keep one wary eye me but I didn't get out of the car so it was happy enough.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
seal
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Bec
ace
Wow, amazing capture. Love the detail.
March 25th, 2024
