Lazy Day by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3298

Lazy Day

Time to take it easy for this seal on the pier at Leebitton this morning. It did keep one wary eye me but I didn't get out of the car so it was happy enough.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Bec ace
Wow, amazing capture. Love the detail.
March 25th, 2024  
