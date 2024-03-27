Previous
Calm at Broonies by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3300

Calm at Broonies

Out for a walk in the morning as the forecast was for heavy rain in the afternoon. Calm seas in the morning but cold especially walking into the wind.
Broonies Taing is quite an ugly part of the village with old and new ruins.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
904% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise