Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3300
Calm at Broonies
Out for a walk in the morning as the forecast was for heavy rain in the afternoon. Calm seas in the morning but cold especially walking into the wind.
Broonies Taing is quite an ugly part of the village with old and new ruins.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6912
photos
151
followers
38
following
904% complete
View this month »
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
Latest from all albums
1917
3297
186
1918
3298
3299
1919
3300
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
27th March 2024 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
broonies
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close