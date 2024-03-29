Previous
Nights are Drawing Out by lifeat60degrees
Nights are Drawing Out

First after tea walk in daylight for a long time.

First day of school Easter holidays was fine for a while. Lovely day after a very wet night.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
