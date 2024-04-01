Sign up
Previous
Photo 3305
Skarf
Shags known locally as "Skarf" are common breeding residents here in Shetland
A cold northerly wind blowing all day but at least the sun came out around mid-day and the combination of a cold dry wind and sunshine is beginning to dry the ground.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6926
photos
151
followers
38
following
Tags
shag
,
shetland
,
skarf
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
