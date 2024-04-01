Previous
Skarf by lifeat60degrees
Skarf

Shags known locally as "Skarf" are common breeding residents here in Shetland
A cold northerly wind blowing all day but at least the sun came out around mid-day and the combination of a cold dry wind and sunshine is beginning to dry the ground.
1st April 2024

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
