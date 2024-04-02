Previous
Rough Seas by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3306

Rough Seas

A grey cold day with a strong (40mph+) wind all day. Not much shelter for anybody on the ferry south tonight which is one of the perils of any easterly winds.
Sea rolling in at Leebitton this afternoon.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
905% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise