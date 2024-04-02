Sign up
Previous
Photo 3306
Rough Seas
A grey cold day with a strong (40mph+) wind all day. Not much shelter for anybody on the ferry south tonight which is one of the perils of any easterly winds.
Sea rolling in at Leebitton this afternoon.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
2nd April 2024 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
