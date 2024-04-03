Previous
Following Wind by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3307

Following Wind

A lovely looking day with sunshine through-out.

It felt like the coldest day of the year however with the feels like temperature down to -5°. The North-easterly wind blew at around 50mph all morning so I took the route that blew me up the hill but I took a while to thaw out.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
906% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise