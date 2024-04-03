Sign up
Previous
Photo 3307
Following Wind
A lovely looking day with sunshine through-out.
It felt like the coldest day of the year however with the feels like temperature down to -5°. The North-easterly wind blew at around 50mph all morning so I took the route that blew me up the hill but I took a while to thaw out.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
rompa
