Tystie

Black Guillemots are known as Tystie here in Shetland. They are the symbol of the Shetland Bird Club and are described as a "Common breeding Resident"

Generally if you want to see one they are quite easy to find with Lerwick Harbour, where this one is photographed, the best place to start. As well as the red legs that can be seen here the inside of the mouth is also bright red. In winter they lose most of the black colour and become a mixture of white and grey.